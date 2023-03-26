Almost 600 traffic offences recorded over the last two days

Police issued a total of 598 out-of-court fines for traffic offences all across Cyprus over the last two days.

Most of the fines were because drivers were exceeding the speed limit, traffic police also said on Sunday.

Specifically, the fines for exceeding the speed limit totaled 297 and this is probably the number one cause behind fatal accidents in Cyprus, police said.

Moreover, a total of 54 drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, and another eight for testing positive to narcotics.

Police officers booked 24 drivers for either not wearing a seat belt or a helmet and another eight for using their mobile phone while driving.

In addition, 11 vehicle owners were reported because their car did not have a valid certificate of fitness and another three because the tires were worn out.

Another 193 out-of-court fines were for various other traffic offences.

Traffic police checks will continue on a daily basis and cover the road network throughout the country.