Almost 50,000 French tourists in Cyprus by August, twice as many as in 2019

Almost 50,000 French tourists arrived in Cyprus by end of August this year and this is more than good news, according to deputy minister for tourism Savvas Perdios.

Because this was the total number of arrivals from France last year and it far exceeds the one recorded in 2019, he added.

“We believed in the French market, we invested in it and we have not been let down…from May to end of August we have reached almost 50,000 arrivals which is twice as many as the total in 2019,” he also said.

“In fact, it is the highest number of arrivals we ever had from France,” he added.

He also expressed the belief that visits from France will continue in the winter season but in smaller numbers.

His optimistic outlook is also based on the fact that low budget airline EasyJet informed that it is continuing the route Charles de Gaulle – Larnaca in winter. Along with those of Ryanair from Marseille and Paris.