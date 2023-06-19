Allowance for training lawyers, engineers rises to €750 from €650 monthly

The allowance by law for the training of lawyers and engineers in Cyprus has risen to €750 from €650 monthly, Philenews reports.

And every professional body can have the discretion to change their contribution if they want to pay trainees more, it added citing Labour Minister Yiannis Panagiotou.

The agreement was reached recently between the Ministry, the Bar Association and ETEK (the island’s scientific and technical chamber).

The Minister also clarified the raised allowance does not entail any additional cost to the public finances.

At the same time, ETEK has decided to go one step further providing young graduates in Architecture, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering with an even higher allowance.

Specifically, their allowance will be €850 with the 200 euros being the “contribution” of ETEK members.