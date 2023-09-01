Alleged migrant trafficking ring charges to be dropped as police unable to gather evidence

NewsLocalAlleged migrant trafficking ring charges to be dropped as police unable to...

Supreme Court upholds conviction

Authorities are set to drop the charges against six men from Syria who were arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of migrants, as police have been unable to gather evidence linking them to the reported trafficking ring.

Investigators submitted their case file to the Law Office of the Republic as an eight-day detention order against the men was set to expire yesterday.

After an evaluation of the evidence and testimonies collected, it has been revealed that there is insufficient proof to substantiate the involvement of the alleged trafficking ring.

Furthermore, it was ruled that the evidence collected was insufficient to bring the six detainees to court for trial.

Nevertheless, the six men will be deported, while the Director of the Civil Registry and Migration Department has commenced necessary procedures to issue detention and deportation orders against them, in the preface of protecting “national security.”

According to philenews, the six will remain in prison until their deportation, however, they are expected to pursue legal action against the Republic.

Police sources told Phileleftheros that they would continue investigations and that they had already submitted a request to access the online and phone data of the men.

The six men were arrested during a police raid in the southern district of Limassol, Cyprus’s Presidency said in a statement.

“In attempting to effectively deal with the migration issue it is essential to confront trafficking rings which endanger the lives of irregular migrants attempting to enter the country,” it said.

Police had been collecting intelligence on the suspects over several months in cooperation with Lebanese authorities, in connection with the case.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
