Alleged illegalities by doctors within Cyprus’ health care system on the rise

Complaints by patients of alleged illegalities by doctors, especially specialists, within Cyprus’ health care system are on the rise, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing the Cyprus Patients Support Association (OSAK).

Indicative of this bleak fact is what OSAK’s Observatory reported for the month of May. Specifically, some examples are:

—A citizen reported to the Observatory that he contacted a dermatologist to make an appointment. The doctor’s private secretary informed the citizen that the doctor’s appointments were full but, if he wanted, he could pay €25 out of his own pocket and the doctor would see him.

—Another citizen, contacted a urologist asking to make an appointment and was informed by the private secretary that if he wanted to see the doctor soon, he had to “go privately”. That is, he had to pay out of his own pocket.

—Another citizen requested an appointment with an ophthalmologist. He said he had a referral from his personal doctor but the private secretary asked him to pay an additional €25 instead of the required €6. Because, he was told, the health system had increased the amount – something which is not true. She went as far as to tell the patient that the doctor “got an email from Gesy (the health system)”.

At the same time, an OSAK spokesman said some doctors give instructions to patients via the phone and ask them to refer it for payment by the state system.