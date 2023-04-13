All three main presidential election runners exceeded €1m campaign limit

NewsLocalAll three main presidential election runners exceeded €1m campaign limit

Elections
Thursday is the deadline for February 2023 presidential election candidates to officially submit details of their campaign financials which should have been kept under €1 million by law.

Up until Wednesday evening, two hopefuls had still to submit their details before the General Elections Commissioner – one is incumbent President Nikos Christodoulides, the other independent runner Celestina De Petro.

However, Philenews also reported that the financial details of Christodoulides’ election campaign were published on his website – in accordance with the law – on Tuesday. They revealed a total of €1,019,356 in spending.

Insiders said the financial statement most probably will be submitted before the  General Elections Commissioner early on Thursday.

On Wednesday, former right-wing Disy leader Averof Neophytou’s submitted statement showed that the total amount of money that flowed into his campaign efforts amounted to just over €1 million or more specifically €1,069,161.

The details also showed that he, himself, spent €975,522 for his presidential election bid ad that the €93,638 difference was returned to his ex-ruling Disy party. Thus, the books had been balanced.

Moreover, donations from natural persons reached €71,550 and donations from legal entities were at €416,000.

Neophytou’s expenses were largely made up of advertisements which took up €346,344 and his communication which amounted to €312,053.

The first to publish the details of his campaign was left-wing Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis who spent €1.2 million on his election campaign.

Presidential candidates are required by law to publish their campaign spending within two months at the most from the date of the election.

By Annie Charalambous
