All three main presidential election runners exceeded €1m campaign limit

Thursday is the deadline for February 2023 presidential election candidates to officially submit details of their campaign financials which should have been kept under €1 million by law.

Up until Wednesday evening, two hopefuls had still to submit their details before the General Elections Commissioner – one is incumbent President Nikos Christodoulides, the other independent runner Celestina De Petro.

However, Philenews also reported that the financial details of Christodoulides’ election campaign were published on his website – in accordance with the law – on Tuesday. They revealed a total of €1,019,356 in spending.

Insiders said the financial statement most probably will be submitted before the General Elections Commissioner early on Thursday.

On Wednesday, former right-wing Disy leader Averof Neophytou’s submitted statement showed that the total amount of money that flowed into his campaign efforts amounted to just over €1 million or more specifically €1,069,161.

The details also showed that he, himself, spent €975,522 for his presidential election bid ad that the €93,638 difference was returned to his ex-ruling Disy party. Thus, the books had been balanced.

Moreover, donations from natural persons reached €71,550 and donations from legal entities were at €416,000.

Neophytou’s expenses were largely made up of advertisements which took up €346,344 and his communication which amounted to €312,053.

The first to publish the details of his campaign was left-wing Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis who spent €1.2 million on his election campaign.

Presidential candidates are required by law to publish their campaign spending within two months at the most from the date of the election.