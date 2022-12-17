NewsLocalAll set for Sunday’s archbishop elections

All set for Sunday’s archbishop elections

Elections
The Cyprus church is all is set for Sunday’s elections for the next prelate of the church draw which has six main candidates.

And people are called to go out and vote for the selection of the triumvirate.

A total of 942 polling stations will be opened in the holy metropolises of Cyprus.

That is, the holy metropolises of Nicosia, Paphos, Kiti, Kyrenia, Limassol, Morphou, Constantia and Famagusta, Kykkos and Tyllirias, Tamassos, and Trimithounda-Lefkara.

Elections will take place from 10am-12pm, with a break at 1pm, and then continue 2pm until 6pm.

By Annie Charalambous
