All roads to Troodos closed, as snowfalls continue and fog sets in

Light snowfalls are expected through the day on Troodos, as frosty and foggy conditions with almost zero visibility have led police to close all access to the area since nine this morning.
The Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Platres-Troodos roads are closed for traffic from the Troodotissa monastery area through to the square and the top of Mount Olympus.
The Karvounas-Kyperounta road is only open for cars equipped with snow chains or 4x4s, while the rest of the mountainous network is open but slippery due to frost and police caution drivers to maintain low speeds.
If you’re venturing up the mountains, the following roads are open but slippery:
Pedhoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria
Kakopetria-Karvounas
Kakopetria-Spilia
Pedhoulas-Kykkos-Kampos
Kampos-Orkontas
Pedhoulas-Prodromos
Prodromos-Lemythou
As conditions on the road network change, the public is advised to remain informed through police announcements.
By Constantinos Tsintas
