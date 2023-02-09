All roads to snow-covered Troodos mountain closed to traffic, no ski lifts running

NewsLocalAll roads to snow-covered Troodos mountain closed to traffic, no ski lifts...

All roads to snow-covered Troodos mountainous area are closed to traffic because of icy and slippery conditions as the temperature overnight fell to below -10 Centigrade, authorities said on Thursday.

As for schools and shops in high-altitude communities, they remained closed on Thursday.

And skiers were warned that no lifts are running and pistes are closed on Mount Olympus.

Head of the Meteorology Department Kleanthis Nicolaides told Philenews that the cold spell will persist with the temperature falling up to five degrees below normal island-wide.

The lowest temperature recorded in Cyprus was in 1993 at -12.9 degrees in the mountains.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday, with isolated showers and a light snowfall in the mountains.

Locally, frost is expected in several areas, especially in the evening hours.

The weather will remain cloudy on Friday and Saturday with isolated showers all around Cyprus and light snowfall in the mountains.

On Sunday, a slight increase temperature is on the forecast.

