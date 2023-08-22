All large non-residential buildings must have EV charging stations by 2025

InsiderBusinessAll large non-residential buildings must have EV charging stations by 2025

File Photo: An Electric Vehicle Is Plugged Into A Charging Station In Bilbao
By 2025, all non-residential buildings with over 20 parking spaces must have at least one electric vehicle charging station installed, according to a new directive.

The new regulation, announced on Tuesday, stipulates that starting on January 1, 2025, the energy service is slated to initiate an inspection campaign, aimed at guaranteeing compliance with the legislation.

It is also noted that at least every 60 kilometres on main road networks will have to have electric car charging points with a minimum capacity of 400 kW, installed.

This project is included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and is funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
