Alassa fire rekindles, 7 planes take off to protect three homes, as man evacuated

The Alassa fire has rekindled and ground forces who remained at the scene are battling the front, aided by seven fire fighting planes and helicopters under the Ikaros II plan.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the air support includes two Jordanian helicopters and a civil defence helicopter, with the blaze heading to the Korfi community.

Ground and air forces are protecting three isolated homes near the community.

Civil defence members evacuated an individual with mobility problems in Korfi.