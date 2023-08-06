NewsLocalAlassa fire rekindles, 7 planes take off to protect three homes, as...

Alassa fire rekindles, 7 planes take off to protect three homes, as man evacuated

Alassa Fire
Alassa Fire

 

The Alassa fire has rekindled and ground forces who remained at the scene are battling the front, aided by seven fire fighting planes and helicopters under the Ikaros II plan.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the air support includes two Jordanian helicopters and a civil defence helicopter, with the blaze heading to the Korfi community.

Ground and air forces are protecting three isolated homes near the community.

Civil defence members evacuated an individual with mobility problems in Korfi.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Blaze breaks out near Argaka in Pafos, as firefghting planes take off

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros