Alarm in Paphos as Harbour’s famous resident not up to snuff

Kokos Pelican
Worry swept through the Katos Paphos Harbour over the weekend, but this time, it wasn’t due to ongoing construction projects or unexpected disruptions in tourism or trade.

The cause for alarm was none other than Kokos, the beloved pelican who has been the symbol of the area for decades, feeling under the weather.

Andros Papiris, the owner of the pelican, told Phileleftheros that Kokos had been unusually lethargic, showing little enthusiasm for his customary strolls or engaging in the usual photo sessions with tourists. Even his favourite fish meals failed to spark his appetite, Papiris said.

This situation caught the interest of the entire local business community, as Kokos has transformed into a prominent attraction and a major draw for visitors across the coastal area.

Thankfully, a veterinarian’s examination showed that Kokos had been grappling with a temporary infection, but he is already feeling better.

In fact, yesterday, Kokos indulged in a hearty meal of two kilograms of fish for his lunch, according to his relieved owner.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
