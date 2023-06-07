Al Jazeera golden passports case to be refiled

Nicosia Criminal Court has suspended the trial into a case of alleged corruption connected to the golden passports scandal, due to a change in the composition of the court.

This means that all four defendants – former House President Demetris Syllouris, former Akel MP Christakis Giovani, lawyer Andreas Pittajis and Giovani Group executive Antonis Antoniou – have been temporarily acquitted of the charges they had been facing.

These included conspiracy to commit an offence against the Republic and illegally influencing a public official.

Spokesperson for the prosecution, Elli Papagapiou, said that the case “cannot proceed” due to the change in the composition of the court.

She noted that “in light of the ongoing judicial reform and the fact that there is no time for the adjudication of the present case, the proceedings cannot continue due to the change in the current composition.”

It is worth mentioning that in a previous hearing, Deputy Attorney General Savvas Angelides raised the issue of the case being examined under a new composition, as the present composition of the court would change on June 30.

The new Court of Appeals is expected to assume duties on July 1, 2023.

The refiling of the case is expected to take place in the next few days, and according to the Cyprus News Agency, court proceedings are not expected to commence before September 2023.