Akrotiri Salt Lake under environmental disaster threat, NGO says

Several development projects north and almost next to Akrotiri Salt Lake in Limassol are endangering the area’s environment with the blessing of the town planning department as well.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, citing Terra Cypria – the Cyprus Conservation Foundation which is a non-governmental organisation officially established in 1992.

The non-profit organisation’s overall aim is to promote environmental awareness and sustainability through pressure and environmental education.

In a statement, the NGO noted the intense, fast development of several projects north and very close, up to next to Akrotiri Salt Lake as part of Limassol’s Local Plan.

Terra Cypria’s Christoforos Panayiotou said: “In recent years, and to the best of our knowledge based on our status as a permanent member of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Committee of the Environment Department, a total of seven projects of various types and sizes have been given the green light by the Environmental Authority.”

Conditions for stormwater management have been put on all seven approved projects through the Environmental Authority’s opinions.

Yet, he added, “we are particularly concerned that the conditions put are on individual project by project and there is no opinion with cumulative conditions for all projects and the cumulative impact on the hydrological balance of the area.”

Terra Cypria has over the years stressed the need for a Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment or an equivalent study to assess the cumulative environmental impacts of all existing and proposed developments in the wider area bordering Akrotiri Salt Lake.