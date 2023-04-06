Akel launches affordable housing campaign

Left-wing opposition Akel launched its “Housing for All” campaign on Wednesday, aiming to find solutions to the housing crisis.

During the two-month campaign, Akel together with its youth wing Edon, will consult with the public and discuss their proposal with the relevant state departments and organisations, Akel Secretary General Stefanos Stefanou said.

Among the proposals outlined is the creation of a Housing Authority responsible for drafting a “coherent” policy and coordinating issues around the matter, as well as “modernising” measures concerning 1974 refugee housing.

“In recent years, due to the rapid increase in the cost of acquiring housing and sharp rise in rents, access to housing has become even more limited for a significant section of society, particularly for low and middle-income earners, the young generation and young couples and for the vulnerable groups of the population,” Stefanou noted in a press conference presenting the campaign.

“Our goal is to convince through this campaign that there are indeed feasible and affordable solutions which can be implemented provided that the political will on the part of the executive power is demonstrated,” he added.

At the moment, he noted, although there is an increased demand for housing, there is a reduced supply of properties either available for purchase or to rent at affordable prices. Moreover, construction costs are at an all-time high, Akel’s Secretary General said.

“Combined with the increase in the number of students, the downgraded public transport system we have in Cyprus and the phenomenon of homelessness that has now appeared, make the promotion of specific policies and proposals to tackle the housing problem imperative,” Stefanou stressed.

He added that housing policy in Cyprus lacks clear objectives and is scattered in projects which exclude parts of the population.

“This fragmentation results in increased administrative and management costs, but also the absence of coordination, as it involves a large number of bodies operating in parallel with each other, while their decisions and arrangements are often in conflict or contradict each other,” Stefanou added.

Therefore, the party’s proposal for creating a Single Housing Authority aims to draft strategy on housing issues and improve coordination among government departments.

The party also called for an upgrade on policies regarding 1974 refugee housing. Among the measures suggested are digitalising procedures, increasing grants and subsidies for refugees and their offspring, as well as increasing the number of beneficiaries.

“There is also a need for a single body to be set up so as to bring together all services that concern displaced persons,” Stefanou concluded.

