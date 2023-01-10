Akamas gorges take centre stage in Paphos promotion strategy

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism along with the tourist authorities of Paphos are stepping up their efforts in 2023 to promote the gorges of the Akamas peninsula.

Competent authorities have already prepared a promotion campaign for the gorges of Kraminous, Irini, Dipotamos and Koufou, aiming to integrate them into Paphos’ tourist product.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism wants to highlight the gorges as an important attraction, especially for hikers and nature lovers, both local and foreign.

The Laonas-Akama region has unique features to offer, the Deputy Ministry says, therefore in cooperation with local authorities it is trying to highlight its characteristics and upgrade the existing infrastructure to enrich the visitor experience.