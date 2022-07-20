Akamas: Development zones limited and abolished

In the new local plan of Akamas, provided it gets the green light from the Town Planning Council, the policy of single residence will not be valid any more.

The Environmental Authority yesterday released the Report of Special Ecological Evaluation which will be examined on Friday by the Committee evaluating the consequences on the environment from the plans and the programs. Then, the relevant changes will take place to the plan which will be released at the beginning of September.

It is noted that the Environmental Authority, taking into consideration the importance of the Peninsula as one of the most important areas of Natura Network 2000, believes that the Local Akamas Plan can be implemented with important changes and without causing any environmental consequences.

Furthermore, three areas proposed for development, which are near the Natura Network 2000 regions have been abolished. These are the areas of Ineia and Drousia while in Kathikas the western half must be removed.