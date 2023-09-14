Airport authorities seize drugs hidden in cereal and biscuits boxes [PHOTOS]

Customs authorities confiscated 10 kilograms of drugs hidden inside cereal and biscuit packages at Larnaca Airport and arrested five individuals involved.

According to a statement from the Customs Department, “Following the inspection of three postal packages conducted at the Larnaca Airport Postal Exchange on Friday, September 1, and Friday, September 8, it was discovered and seized by the Customs Department that these packages contained 10 kilograms of cannabis hidden within cereal and biscuit boxes.”

The three packages, each with different recipients and originating from Canada, had the first two packages declared as containing “Clothing,” while the third was labelled as a “Gift.” They were selected for inspection due to their similarity to a recent case involving the discovery of 3 kilograms of narcotics concealed within cereal packages. During the physical inspection of the first two packages by Customs officials, seven cereal packages emitting a smell were found among various personal items.

It was further revealed that upon opening the packages, a total of 12 airtight packages containing dried cannabis with a total weight of 7.3 kilograms were discovered. The third package contained biscuit and tea packages, and during the inspection, it was found that six biscuit packages each contained airtight packages of dried cannabis with a total weight of 2.6 kilograms.

The packages and their contents were confiscated by the Customs Department and handed over to the Anti-Drug unit for further investigation. As a result of this collaborative effort, four individuals were arrested in the Famagusta district, and one person was apprehended in the Nicosia district.

The arrested individuals had presented themselves to collect the packages at their respective local post offices.