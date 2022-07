Air raid sirens will sound at 8.20am on Friday to mark the start of the coup 48 years ago to overthrow president Makarios.

And next Wednesday, July 20, sirs will sound again at 5:30am to mark the start of the bloody Turkish invasion.

The coup collapsed after eight days and along with it ended the reign of the military junta in Greece which was the mastermind behind it.

Nonetheless, the Turkish military still maintains troops in the breakaway norther part of EU-member Cyprus.