Air quality good despite fire at Koutsoventis solid waste station

The air quality measurements for the area of Nicosia do not cause concern, however, every fire constitutes by definition atmospheric pollution and the nearer people are to the fire the more they are in danger, Chrysanthos Savvides, Head of Air Quality and Strategic Planning Section in the Department of Labor Inspection, told the Cyprus News Agency.

Asked to comment whether there are indications about suspended particulates due to the fire at a station storing solid waste in occupied Koutsoventis, Savvides said that the 62 mg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) measurements recorded in Nicosia during the last 48 hours are not a cause of concern.

He also said that it is important that people move away from fire immediately, even if not instructed to do so, since black smoke is a toxic gas.

Savvides added that it is possible to know the composition of suspended particulates following chemical tests, something that they do for various reasons, but the results are ready after 1-2 months and are used according to the directives by the European Commission.

The fire at the station storing solid waste in occupied Koutsoventis broke out last Sunday and it is still burning, while the person in charge of the facility yesterday told T/C newspaper Yeni Duzen that 3-4 days will be still needed so that it will be completely put out.