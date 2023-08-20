Air connectivity as a driver of economic growth

As an island, Cyprus is totally dependent on its air connectivity with the rest of the world for tourism, business, investment, and individual purposes.

The connectivity of an airport or a place indicates how well that place is connected to various cities around the world.

It consists of all the connections offered to it, whether direct or via another airport, taking into account characteristics such as the number of flights and the flight or arrival time at the final destination.

In order to increase their profits, airlines seek markets and routes where they can have autonomy and a monopoly, which also leads to an increase in the connectivity of an airport.

Connectivity is very important, not only for the development of our island as a tourist destination but also to further develop it as a business center.

Connectivity helps to improve productivity by encouraging investment and innovation, improving business operations and efficiency, and allowing companies to attract high-quality employees.

To achieve this there must be more direct flights and they must be maintained at all times. With concerted action, we have seen the direct flight schedule increase and at a very good pace since the pandemic.

The opening of direct flights to Saudi Arabia is considered particularly important.

It is something that will help to further develop relations at the tourism and business level as it will give our own businesses the opportunity to visit and operate there.