Agriculture Ministry announces State Animal Welfare Awards

In view of World Animal Day on October 4, the Agriculture Ministry announced the 2022 State Animal Welfare Awards, aiming at recognising individuals and organisations who made an important contribution to the welfare of animals in Cyprus, as well as highlighting the role of animals in our lives.

This year’s awards and their criteria are the following:

Award for contribution to animal welfare

This award is given to a person, group, or organisation for their action and contribution to the protection and welfare of animals. Indicative criteria: Type of action, impact, cooperation with the public.

Award for the excellent rescue of an animal

This award is given to a person, group, or organization that rescued an animal in danger. Indicative criteria: Degree of danger, how difficult the rescue was, and post-rescue care of the animal.

Award for excellent service or rescue from an animal

This award is given to an animal that has helped care for or has rescued a person or persons. Indicative criteria: Degree of danger or difficulties for people, dedication or bravery of the animal, the relationship of the animal with the person.

Award for excellent information campaign

This award is given to a natural or legal person who is the owner, author, or producer of a medium (program, newspaper, website, and so forth) that contributes to raising awareness of the public on issues of the protection and welfare of animals. Indicative criteria: Themes, innovation, appeal.

Candidacies can be submitted online until December 1st, 2022, at [email protected] by the candidates or another person while for award no.3 by the owner of the animal. Each candidacy must be necessarily accompanied by a one-page description of the action and photos (up to five).

The awards will be announced at the beginning of January 2023.