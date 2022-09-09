Agreement on School Management System signed at Presidential Palace

During a special ceremony at the Presidential Palace, the agreement on the School Management System SMS was signed between the Education Ministry and NewCytech Business Solutions Company, in the presence of President Anastasiades.

The primary target of the program is the establishment of a comprehensive School Management System which will improve and accelerate educational and administrative processes in schools. The said system will be the landmark of the Ministry’s digital transformation and is aiming to safeguard the proper management of information and automation of many processes, while it will also reduce bureaucracy and additional administrative costs.