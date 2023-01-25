Aglantzia and Agios Theodoros Pitsilias named ‘Green capitals of Cyprus’

Aglantzia and Agios Theodoros were named ‘Green Capitals of Cyprus’ during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace.

The two local authorities were handed the “Gold Mufflon Award” during the event.

Also, the municipalities of Limassol, Ypsonas, Aglantzia, Athienou, Engomi, Latsia, Deryneia, Strovolos, Livadia, Lakatamia, Agia Napa, Larnaka, Agios Theodoros Council, Agios Theodoros Pitsilias Council, Pissouri Council and Louvaras Council received a Green flag award.

During the ceremony, President Anastasiades said that the state has formed a holistic strategy in order to manage environmental challenges. He added that biodiversity, the reduction of the effects of pollution on public health and ecosystems, the correct management of natural resources and the management of the effects of the climate crisis are at the centre of this strategy.

“Green economy, green energy and sustainable entrepreneurship are priorities,” on the government’s agenda, the President noted while noting that the state wants to make better use of the European funding tools for sustainable growth and biodiversity in education.

Environment Commissioner Klelia Vasiliou said that the EU’s Recovery and Resilience plan includes numerous projects and reforms that are related to the environment and the climate crisis as well as digital transformation. She explained that a total of 2.4 billion euros will be distributed through the plan towards the Green transition, as well as 1.9 billion euros for actions for the climate.