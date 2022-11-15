Agios Amvrosios again left out of heating allowance for being just 8.5m short of altitude

Agios Amvrosios residents are protesting the government’s refusal to also grant them special winter allowance for heating because the village’s altitude is 8.5 meters lower than the Interior Ministry’s set limit.

Agios Amvrosios is in the Limassol district, located on the main road of Limassol-Omodos-Platres. It is built about 27 kilometres northwest of the city of Limassol.

Community leader Stelios Gregoriou told Philenews on Tuesday that – for yet another year – their village remains outside the specific plan.

“The residents of the community are outraged because they expected that this year the problem would have been resolved, it is really unacceptable and sad,” he also said.

“For an 8.5 meter of height difference our village is left out. The altitude of the village is 591.50 meters while the altitude limit for residents of mountain communities to receive the allowance must be greater than or equal to 600 meters,” he added.