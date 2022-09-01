Age of leaving parental household in Cyprus close to EU average

In 2021, the average age of young people in Cyprus who left their parental household was 27.2, data released by Eurostat show.

According to the data, the EU average age was 26.5 years of age.

The oldest average ages, all at 30 years or higher, were recorded in Portugal (33.6 years), Croatia (33.3 years), Slovakia (30.9 years), Greece (30.7 years) and Bulgaria (30.3 years). By contrast, Sweden (19.0 years), Finland (21.2 years), Denmark (21.3 years) and Estonia (22.7 years) recorded the lowest average ages, all under 23 years old.

In most northern and western countries, young people left the parental home on average in their early to mid-twenties, while in southern and eastern countries, the average age was in the late twenties or early thirties.

In Cyprus, the average age recorded an increase compared to 2020 when it stood at 26.8.

Men left the parental home later than women

In the EU, on average, males left the parental household at the age of 27.4 years and females at 25.5 years in 2021. This trend was observed in all countries, i.e. young women moved out of the parental household on average earlier than young men.

In Cyprus, males left the parental household at 28 years of age, while the average age for females was 26.5.

The widest gender gap was found in Romania, where young males left at 30.3 years and females at 25.6 years (4.7-year gender gap), followed by Bulgaria (3.5-year gap), with males moving out at 32.0 years and females at 28.5 years. By contrast, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland recorded the narrowest gaps between young males and females leaving the parental home: 0.4, 0.5 and 0.9 years, respectively.

The gender gap was more pronounced in countries where young people left the parental home later and less apparent in countries where they left earlier.