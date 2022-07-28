Agathangelou won’t step down from HIO board despite appointment’s revocation

Cyprus Medical Association head Dr Petros Agathangelou has made clear he won’t step down from the board of the Health Insurance Organisation even though those who made the controversial appointment proposal have revoked it.

Agathangelou has also asked the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry – the ones who proposed him – to publicise the reasons behind Wednesday’s revocation.

Their decision was conveyed in a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades who had come under immense public pressure to revoke Agathangelou’s appointment.

Patients’ groups, political parties and media had demanded the revocation of the decision of Agathangelou since the day it was announced by the Cabinet 10 days ago.

Agathangelou was considered unfit to serve on the 13-member board of the HIO because he had publicly strongly opposed the introduction of the general health scheme (Gesy) and had urged doctors not to join.

The Chamber’s letter offered a face-saving solution for President Anastasiades as he was faced with the prospect of mass resignations from the HIO board if the appointment was formalised.