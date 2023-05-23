InsiderBusinessAG says we should refrain from commenting on sanctions to preserve credibility...

AG says we should refrain from commenting on sanctions to preserve credibility of our country

Minister: Courts should do their work free of intervention

Attorney General George Savvides said we must refrain from making too many statements regarding the US and UK sanctions imposed on Cypriot natural persons and entities, noting that we must preserve the credibility of our country abroad.

While making statements on the sidelines of a Pasydy conference on Tuesday in Nicosia, Savvides was asked to say whether he received information in relation to the second sanctions package.

He responded by saying that the issue of sanctions is “a very delicate issue” and said that “we should refrain from making too many statements on the matter.”

Noting that this is not just a legal matter he said that his office is working and studying “both the information that we receive from the various countries and various other complaints that come from other agencies and do what needs to be done.”

“Apart from the fact that these are serious matters which are being examined by the police, the credibility of our country abroad is also being judged and we must be particularly restrained,” he concluded.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
