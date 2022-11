The flamingos have arrived at Oroklini lake in Larnaca, adding to the magical scenery of the wetland.

From the observatory, visitors can watch the majestic creatures feeding in the lake among ducks and other local birds, while others fly overhead.

Oroklini lake is one of seven natural wetlands in Cyprus and it is located about 10 km east of Larnaca.

(Pictures by Philippos Christou)