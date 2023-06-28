AfroBanana festival to take place in Lefkara

AfroBanana Music Festival will take place in Lefkara between July 13-16, 2023, the event’s organising team said.

Yesterday, it was announced that the festival will change venues, as the organisers said they “felt unwelcome” in the location initially chosen to host this summer’s edition of AfroBanana, which was in a private eucalyptus grove in Dali.

This year AfroBanana was attacked by local authorities, Disy and the Church, who claimed that its activities are harmful to the environment and that the festival creates noise pollution.

The organisers responded by saying that these claims are “unsubstantiated” as they follow all environmental regulations and pay extra attention to the environment.

