NewsLocalAfroBanana festival to take place in Lefkara

AfroBanana festival to take place in Lefkara

Afrobanana
Afrobanana

AfroBanana Music Festival will take place in Lefkara between July 13-16, 2023, the event’s organising team said.

Yesterday, it was announced that the festival will change venues, as the organisers said they “felt unwelcome” in the location initially chosen to host this summer’s edition of AfroBanana, which was in a private eucalyptus grove in Dali.

This year AfroBanana was attacked by local authorities, Disy and the Church, who claimed that its activities are harmful to the environment and that the festival creates noise pollution.

The organisers responded by saying that these claims are “unsubstantiated” as they follow all environmental regulations and pay extra attention to the environment.

Read more:

Afrobanana festival announces change of venue after dispute with authorities

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Authorities releasing sterile male mosquitoes into the wild to control overpopulation
Next article
“My son was murdered because he uncovered a drug ring in the army,” Thanasis Nicolaou mother says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros