Afrobanana festival announces change of venue after dispute with authorities

The organising team of the AfroBanana Music Festival has said it is withdrawing its interest in hosting the event in Dali, after a dispute with local authorities.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the organisers said they felt unwelcome in Dali.

“Recognising the festival’s social nature, the organisers believe it is essential for the event to be embraced by the hosting community. Therefore, despite the suitability of the selected venue and its compatibility with land use, the organising team has decided to withdraw their interest in holding this year’s festival at the specific location and has opted to relocate to an environmentally suitable area with compatible land use, as well as a community that will embrace the festival,” they stressed.

The event was scheduled to take place between July 13-16, at a private eucalyptus grove located in the Agrides area, between the Municipality of Idalion and the Potamia Community in Nicosia.

This year, the festival drew public criticism for the first time, as local authorities, Disy and the Church claimed its activities are harmful to the environment and that it creates noise pollution.

The organisers responded by saying that these claims are “unsubstantiated” as they follow all environmental regulations and pay extra attention to the environment.

In their announcement, they noted that this year they rejected three proposed venues as they fell within or in close proximity to protected areas of the Natura 2000 Network or other areas of particular ecological and archaeological value, before choosing Agrides as the place to host the 2023 edition of Afrobanana.

“This location does not host any type of natural or semi-natural habitat of community interest, nor does it support any species of wild flora, fauna, or avifauna requiring strict protection under existing legislation,” they said.

“Despite the obstacles and unfounded allegations, the AfroBanana Music Festival continues to prioritise environmental protection, nature conservation, public consultation, and ensuring it has the consent of local communities,” the organisers added.

A new venue and the exact dates of the festival are expected to be announced soon.

