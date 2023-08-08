Aerial units delineating fire in Limassol district

Aerial units have been in operation since the early hours of Tuesday to delineate the fire in the Limassol district.

The blaze, which started on Friday afternoon, has now consumed approximately 10 square kilometres in semi-mountainous areas of Limassol.

Andreas Kettis, the spokesperson for the Fire Service, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the aerial squads will remain in operation throughout the day, performing water drops. Simultaneously, ground personnel from both the Forestry Department and the Fire Service are carrying out their firefighting tasks.

Kettis informed CNA that the airborne units are focused on delineating the fire and will address any flare-ups if necessary. Potential re-ignitions are monitored through both on-site assessments and camera surveillance, he said.

Read more: