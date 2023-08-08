NewsLocalAerial units delineating fire in Limassol district

Aerial units delineating fire in Limassol district

Canadair
Canadair

Aerial units have been in operation since the early hours of Tuesday to delineate the fire in the Limassol district.

The blaze, which started on Friday afternoon, has now consumed approximately 10 square kilometres in semi-mountainous areas of Limassol.

Andreas Kettis, the spokesperson for the Fire Service, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the aerial squads will remain in operation throughout the day, performing water drops. Simultaneously, ground personnel from both the Forestry Department and the Fire Service are carrying out their firefighting tasks.

Kettis informed CNA that the airborne units are focused on delineating the fire and will address any flare-ups if necessary. Potential re-ignitions are monitored through both on-site assessments and camera surveillance, he said.

Read more:

Greek Canadair and Israeli aircrafts operating in Limassol fire front

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Kato Pyrgos community leader requests opening of Kokkina road
Next article
David Hunter gives first TV interview following release from prison

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros