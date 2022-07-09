Additional measures against the spread of COVID will be taken if deemed necessary

If it is deemed necessary, additional measures will be taken against the further spread of COVID-19, Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, said on Saturday, a day after the use of masks indoors was reintroduced, following a spike in cases in recent weeks.

In reply to a relevant question, the Minister said that facts are being evaluated constantly.

He added that a meeting with the scientific team is scheduled for next week, noting that he will listen to the views of the experts and if additional measures are deemed necessary, they will be taken.