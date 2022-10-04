Additional €310,000 state financial support for island’s print media in 2022

State financial support for the island’s print media is on the way now that the House Finance Committee has released additional funding amounting to €310,000.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the state budget includes a total amount of €500,000 for the print media. And that the amount of €310,000 that was crossed off last December was released on Monday covering 2022.

This is the De Minimis Payment Scheme to support print media. Beneficiaries of the plan are newspapers that circulate on a daily or weekly basis throughout Cyprus, as well as press distribution agencies.

A representative of the Ministry of Finance told MPs the Scheme in support of print media will probably continue in 2023 as well. And he then briefed them on amounts allocated in the two previous years.

In 2020, five newspapers and a distribution agency received a total amount of €240,000. Specifically, Kronos press distribution agency received €40,000, daily Phileleftheros €66,000, Politis €54,000, Cyprus Mail €40,000, Alithia €28,000 and Kathimerini €22,000.

In 2021, the financial support amounted to €255,000 and was allocated to six newspapers and one press distribution agency.

Specifically, Kronos agency received €40,000, Phileleftheros €64,000, Politis €40,000, Cyprus Mail €35,000, Haravgi €33,000, Alithia €26,000 and Kathimerini €17,000.