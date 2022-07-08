Corruption prevention in respect of members of parliament, judges and prosecutors

The Addendum to the Second Compliance Report of Cyprus to GRECO, adopted on March 25, 2022 and circulated as a public document on Friday, July 8, 2022, assesses the measures taken by the authorities of Cyprus to implement the recommendations issued in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report on Cyprus, dealing with “Corruption prevention in respect of members of parliament, judges and prosecutors”.

GRECO concludes that Cyprus has implemented satisfactorily or dealt in a satisfactory manner nine of the sixteen recommendations contained in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report. Of the seven remaining pending recommendations, six recommendations have been partly implemented and one recommendation has not been implemented.

As far as the Prosecutors are concerned, GRECO’s pertinent Recommendation addressed to the Law Office of the Republic, notes that the pending Recommendation concerning the autonomy of prosecutors remains unfulfilled, and will be fully satisfied with the promotion and adoption of the relevant bill concerning the independence and autonomy of the Law Office of the Republic, which is pending in the Ministry of Finance.

In particular, GRECO notes that work on legislation relating to the Law Office of the Republic has not progressed further and the authorities are urged to accelerate this procedure with a view to strengthening the independence/autonomy of the prosecutorial functions.

The Addendum to the Second Compliance Report of Cyprus to GRECO, in English and in Greek is uploaded on the websites of the Law Office of the Republic and GRECO respectively.