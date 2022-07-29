Actions for the operation of regional WHO offices in Cyprus are “on track”

NewsLocalActions for the operation of regional WHO offices in Cyprus are "on...

Actions for the operation in Cyprus of a regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), “are on track,” with the office expected to be up and running within the year, Konstantinos Athanasiou, communications advisor to the Cyprus Health Minister, said.

According to Mr. Athanasiou, on Friday, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela will communicate over the phone with WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and among other things, the specific issue will be discussed.

The WHO Office that will be in Cyprus will cover the countries of the Mediterranean and of Southeastern Europe, he said. In reply to a relevant question, Athanasiou noted that the Office will consist of Cypriot experts but also of an external expert of the Organization.

