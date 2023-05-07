Access City Festival in Paphos

For two days, on Saturday and Sunday, Paphos was transformed into an open workshop of experiential actions, on the initiative of the newly established Evasma Foundation, implementing the Access City Festival 2023.

The Enavsma Foundation is the evolution and independence of the joint Thanos Hotels & Resorts and Round Table 7 Paphos scholarship fund, organizing actions and events that enrich the cultural and artistic events of the place and bring financial resources to the foundation, contributing to the increase in the number of scholarships and giving more and more the opportunity to Cypriot young people to study, spread their wings and become the leaders and pioneers of tomorrow.

Enavsma Foundation’s inaugural activity for 2023 was the Access City Festival, in collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Organization, the Paphos Municipal Youth Council, the Cyprus Sports Organization, and Round Table 7 of Paphos.

As part of the event, on Saturday, the beach area in Kato Paphos, next to the beach “Alykes”, was transformed into an open workshop with a diverse program, which provided a pleasant afternoon for young and old alike.