NewsLocalAccess City Festival in Paphos

Access City Festival in Paphos

Access City
Access City

For two days, on Saturday and Sunday, Paphos was transformed into an open workshop of experiential actions, on the initiative of the newly established Evasma Foundation, implementing the Access City Festival 2023.

The Enavsma Foundation is the evolution and independence of the joint Thanos Hotels & Resorts and Round Table 7 Paphos scholarship fund, organizing actions and events that enrich the cultural and artistic events of the place and bring financial resources to the foundation, contributing to the increase in the number of scholarships and giving more and more the opportunity to Cypriot young people to study, spread their wings and become the leaders and pioneers of tomorrow.

Enavsma Foundation’s inaugural activity for 2023 was the Access City Festival, in collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Organization, the Paphos Municipal Youth Council, the Cyprus Sports Organization, and Round Table 7 of Paphos.

As part of the event, on Saturday, the beach area in Kato Paphos, next to the beach “Alykes”, was transformed into an open workshop with a diverse program, which provided a pleasant afternoon for young and old alike.

By gavriella
Previous article
Patient stabs doctor in breakaway regime because he did not like the treatment
Next article
Woman saved by firemen after being injured in Avakas Gorge

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros