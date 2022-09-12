Accept LGBTI: POED teachers union rejected invitation to participate in Cyprus Pride

Accept LGBTI Cyprus voiced its dissatisfaction after POED teachers’ union rejected an invitation to participate in this year’s Cyprus Pride.

In an announcement on Monday, Accept said that only five out of 25 members of POED’s board voted to participate in this year’s Pride which will take place on September 25.

“This is not the first time that POED rejects us, as last year it refused to raise the rainbow flag on its building,” Accept said.

Accept will seek to meet with POED to dissuade them, address their concerns and find ways to cooperate for the benefit of children, it added.