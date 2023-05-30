‘Abusive remarks’ case filed by female MP against colleague to go before Law Office

Police on Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, are sending the alleged ‘abusive remarks’ case filed by MP Alexandra Attalidou against controversial MP Andreas Themistocleous to the Law Office, insiders told Philenews.

The controversy was sparked after a Facebook post made last week by Themistocleous, replying to Attalidou’s earlier post where she welcomed the passage of legislation criminalising ‘conversion therapies’ on LGBT persons.

Themistocleous wrote the racist and chauvinistic remark: “It looks like the three blacks never showed up after all.”

Themistocleous, an independent MP who has expressed homophobic and unorthodox behaviour at large numerous times in the past, had voted against the legislation.

The police have confirmed they are investigating Themistocleous for possible ‘hate speech’ – his reference to “blacks” in particular.

But in order for police to press charges against him, his parliamentary immunity needs to be lifted first and this is a decision that must be taken by the Law Office.

At the same time, the matter is set to be discussed before the House Ethics Committee as well, on Thursday, and both Attalidou and Themistocleous will be summoned to give their accounts.

Attalidou who wants to take matters as far as possible has called for even stiffer penalties on MPs who behave unethically or in disorderly or disruptive way in Parliament.

In fact, she wants regulation to be amended to allow for the suspension of payment of an MP’s salary or barring an offending MP from participating in committees. This is in line with European Parliament practices, she told journalists.