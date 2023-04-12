About 80 percent of Cyprus’ state apparatus back on track after emergency shutdown

Government services were gradually getting back online on Wednesday after shutting down following a flooding incident in the room they are hosted in on Monday evening.

“About 80 percent of the state apparatus is back on track…no data has been lost,” government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told state radio early on Wednesday.

The leak, discovered in the basement of the Finance Ministry also knocked out the state telephone network, but that was back up on Tuesday morning, officials said.

“For security reasons servers were shut down to limit and restore any damage,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

A range of government departments from inland revenue to customs and the social security department were offline, it said. Visitors to state offices on Tuesday were told services were limited.

The government servers were in a finance ministry basement, a level below a floor holding a water tank which overflowed.

The deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy, which was also forced offline, said in a Facebook post it had launched an inquiry into the incident.

Authorities had decided to move the servers to another location in November 2022, it said.

Authorities have had a string of digital misfortunes this year.

Last month the island’s land registry department was knocked offline by hackers, and some days ago the country’s Open University was also targeted.