About 75 convicts will be released promptly following a pardon by newly-elected President Nikos Christodoulides.

Christodoulides, who was voted in on February 12, has signed the presidential pardons and the list is on its way to the Nicosia Central Prison. The pardon provides a 1/4 reduction of sentences.

Exempted from the presidential pardon are individuals convicted of drug trafficking and sexual offences.