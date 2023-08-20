A wondrous world on the Cypriot seabed (photos)

Endless blue and absolute silence surround ancient and modern shipwrecks on the Cypriot seabed.

The eerie skeletons of the ships have blended into the environment over time, acting as artificial reefs. A multitude of sponges, corals, bryozoans, shells, mollusks, and fish have made these wrecks their home. “It’s a mysterious and magical world. There is always something new to see,” Louis Hadjiioannou, a research biologist and marine ecologist at the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI), told Phileleftheros.

As he underlined, there are plenty of shipwrecks and artificial reefs in the waters of Cyprus, some of which are world-famous, with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism aiming to promote Cyprus as a diving destination.

As an example, he mentioned the internationally recognized wreck “Zenovia” located in Larnaca Bay. It is a very large ship, which requires several dives to explore”, notes Mr. Hadjiioannou.

Also, the wrecks “Vera K,” “Achilleas,” “White Star,” and “EDRO III” in Paphos and the wrecks “Alexandria” and “HMS Cricket” in Larnaca.

He also mentioned the MUSAN underwater sculpture museum in Ayia Napa, “which is considered one of a kind and consists of 93 sculptures. It is set very close to the shore, at depths of less than 10 meters.”