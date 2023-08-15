A Turkish Cypriot on AKEL ballot

NewsLocalA Turkish Cypriot on AKEL ballot

The presence of Turkish Cypriots on the AKEL ballot paper will continue in the upcoming European elections. This was recently decided by the party’s collective bodies as expected.

Because if this cooperation had not continued, rumors, as they say, would have started spreading things.

Not only about their cooperation with Niyazi Kizilyurek but also about the political cooperation between the two communities in general. “If AKEL can’t even manage to cooperate with them, why should the others?”, people will say.

However, it is not yet clear whether or not Niyazi Kizilyurek will be a candidate in the end. He will likely continue, according to reports, since their cooperation, despite its ups and downs, is generally considered satisfactory.

