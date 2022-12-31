A third of Cypriots were traffic violators in 2022, fines reaching 300 thousand

Cyprus is once again on the wrong side of road responsibility, as traffic offenders reached unprecedented numbers this year, with police handing out more than 300 thousand fines, 162 thousand from patrols and 144 thousand recorded by recently installed cameras.

Compared to 2021, more than one in three Cypriots on average received a fine for traffic violations or were caught by cameras.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou told Philenews that driving under the influence of alcohol checks doubled in 2022 with 47,628 resulting in more than 4 thousand being charged, in comparison with 25 thousand checks in 2021 and just over 2 thousand drivers fined.

818 drivers were found positive in narco tests, compared to 650 last year.

Speeding remained an issue, though less violations were recorded in 2022, most possibly as drivers became more aware of traffic cameras.

70,353 fines were handed out for speeding, (100 thousand in 2021) with 6,863 for seat belts and 1,122 motorcyclists charged for not wearing their helmets.

Persistent mobile phone users in cars (failing to follow simple bluetooth or earphone technology) approached seven thousand, a similar number to last year.

Setting the tone for 2023, 145 drivers in Pafos were fined for various traffic violations in less than three days, over the Christmas holidays.