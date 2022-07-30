A scorching 41 tomorrow, as Met Office issues another yellow warning

Cyprus remains in the grip of a week long heatwave, with conditions set to get hotter tomorrow, as temperatures are expected to reach a blistering 41 Celsius inland and more than 35 in most coastal regions, with the Met Office issuing the 6th yellow warning in as many days.

The warning will be in place from 11 in the morning to five in the afternoon.

A low pressure system continues to affect the area and tomorrow winds will initially be light variable force three, turning southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, light to moderate force three to four and in southern coastal regions, strong force five over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 41 degrees Celsius inland, 38 in northern coastal regions, 36 in the south and east, 33 over western coastal areas and the mountains.

The heatwave will continue to plague the island through to Wednesday, according to the latest forecast, with similar sweltering conditions as temperatures remain slightly over the seasonal average.

Vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, as well as people with respiratory issues and chronic illnesses are advised to stay indoors, unless absolutely necessary.