A respite from the punishing heatwave, as temperatures drop to near 40s

An Egyptian Girl Whips Her Wet Hair While Cooling Off In The Water Amid A Heatwave At A Red Sea Resort In Hurghada
Normal summer resumes following a scorching, unprecedented two weeks of heatwave warnings, as average seasonal temperatures return in a low pressure system with a prognosis of just under 40s right through to Wednesday.

A hot August Sunday nonetheless, as per usual for this time of year, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds, initially light variable, later turning moderate force three to four and then moderate force four to strong force five in windward regions.

The southern coastal areas will see very strong winds in the afternoon, reaching force six at intervals in the afternoon.

Seas will be slight to moderate across coastal regions.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 35 in eastern, southeastern and northern coastal regions, 32 in the rest of the coastal areas and 30 on the mountains.

Mostly clear skies this evening, with low cloud forming at intervals in western and northern coastal areas, as thin mist is predicted at dawn mainly in eastern regions, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland and 23 in coastal regions and on the mountains.

Clear skies and hot August times will continue over the next three days, with temperatures remaining in the highs of just under 40s, close to the seasonal average and away from the sweltering July conditions, which saw multiple warnings of over 40s for over two weeks.

By Constantinos Tsintas
