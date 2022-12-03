NewsLocalA man trying to steal a car wielded a knife toward the...

A man trying to steal a car wielded a knife toward the car owners

Limassol: Kiosk robbed at knife point for second time in one week

Early on Saturday morning, the Limassol Police arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of trying to steal a car, according to the car owners who immobilized him.

Around 03:00, the car owners saw the man trying to steal their car which was parked outside their house in an area of Kato Polemidia. They went out but, according to what they said, the man wielded a knife threatening them. The owners immobilized the man and called the Police.

The 36-year-old was remanded in custody and members of the Police are looking for the knife which was not found on him. The man is expected to appear before the Limassol District Court on Saturday.

