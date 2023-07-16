A factory in Geri is burning to the ground (photos)

A fire broke out early Sunday afternoon in the area of Geri.

According to the Fire Service, the fire broke out in a paper and plastics recycling plant in the industrial area of Geri.

The firefighting forces of Nicosia district, are being reinforced by Larnaca district and EMAK.

So far seven fire trucks are at the scene and additional assistance is expected soon from the Larnaca district, Limassol, and EMAK, as well as two tankers from the District Administration.

The factory, as well as its contents, are completely burnt to the ground.

At the time of the outbreak of the fire, there were no people on site, only a guard of the factory, who informed about the fire.

Firefighters are operating to extinguish the fire, as well as to protect the adjacent factories.