A ditch that was dug in the road and left open

Some things will never change in Cyprus; one of these things is the pace of some services.

A characteristic example is a ditch dug in Engomi approximately 10 days ago and left open at a point from where pedestrians pass daily. This is very dangerous, particularly at night when the lighting does not help people see the gap that the crew that tried to restore a puncture at a water pipe left.

Motorcycles and other vehicles also pass from the same point, but the inconvenience and possible damage or accidents do not seem to bother anyone.

