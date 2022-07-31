A blistering 40 tomorrow as August sets in with another warning

A low pressure system that is plaguing Cyprus over the past two weeks, spills over into August tomorrow, with sweltering heat, humid conditions and mercury stuck on 40 degrees Celsius.

Following thin mist early tomorrow, it will be fine and hot with a yellow extreme heat warning from 11 in the morning to five in the afternoon.

Winds will initially be light southeasterly to southwesterly force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four and in southern coastal regions, strong force four to five, over calm to slight seas and slight in the west and north.

40 Celsius inland, 31 over western and southwestern coastal areas, 34 in the rest of the coastal regions and 33 on the mountains.

Early August will see little change in hot conditions, with temperatures persisting well above the seasonal average until Thursday.

Thin mist will form in coastal regions.