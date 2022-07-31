NewsLocalA blistering 40 tomorrow as August sets in with another warning

A blistering 40 tomorrow as August sets in with another warning

 

A low pressure system that is plaguing Cyprus over the past two weeks, spills over into August tomorrow, with sweltering heat, humid conditions and mercury stuck on 40 degrees Celsius.

Following thin mist early tomorrow, it will be fine and hot with a yellow extreme heat warning from 11 in the morning to five in the afternoon.

Winds will initially be light southeasterly to southwesterly force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four and in southern coastal regions, strong force four to five, over calm to slight seas and slight in the west and north.

40 Celsius inland, 31 over western and southwestern coastal areas, 34 in the rest of the coastal regions and 33 on the mountains.

Early August will see little change in hot conditions, with temperatures persisting well above the seasonal average until Thursday.

Thin mist will form in coastal regions.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleChinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
Next articleΤwo motorcyclists injured in Pomos road accident

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros